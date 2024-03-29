'If a baby died, it is not as a result of dumsor’ - Regional Director of Health defends Tema General Hospital

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Akosua Agyeiwa Owusu-Sarpong, has refuted claims that the tragic demise of a three-day-old baby amidst a power outage at the Tema General Hospital was directly attributable to the blackout.



She asserted that all necessary measures were taken to ensure continuous care of the babies when the light went out.



She stressed that despite the blackout, all monitors in the ward where the babies were housed remained operational.



“So, the storage in the various equipment was working and every baby on that ward received the necessary treatment and support each baby was supposed to receive.



“So, if a baby died, it is not as a result of the baby not receiving the necessary care as a result of the power outage because all the machines were working,” myjoyonline.com quoted her to have said.



However, Rashida Abubakar Tetteh, the grieving mother of the deceased newborn, has offered a contrasting account of the events leading to her child's passing.



Speaking on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Tetteh recounted how she was informed by a doctor that her son could not survive due to the non-functioning medical equipment during the power outage.



"I went to visit my son but I didn’t see him. I was waiting outside when one doctor came to inform me that they were sorry but due to the lights out, my child could not survive because the incubator was not working," Tetteh revealed during the interview.



The bereaved mother expressed her anguish over the lack of communication from hospital staff regarding her child's condition and the circumstances surrounding his death.



