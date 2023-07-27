If I had committed a tenth of Akufo-Addo's mess, I would've been hanged - John Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Former President John Mahama has criticized the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, stating that Ghanaians would have severely condemned him if he had caused even a fraction of the "mess" created by the current president.



Speaking in an interview with KSM on Pan-Africa TV aired on Tuesday, 25th July 2023, Mr. Mahama dismissed the notion that both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the same, calling it a propaganda strategy to deceive the public into retaining the current government.



"They [NPP] have created a crisis of confidence in the population in our democracy because now it’s easy for Ghanaians to think that politicians are liars; they’ll just lie for political power," he expressed.



"If I did one-tenth of what they have done these last eight years, I’m sure that I would have been pilloried and crucified on a cross by now. There's a bit of hypocrisy in it."



As the 2024 flag bearer of the NDC, Mr. Mahama emphasized that the NDC and NPP are not the same, countering the NPP's efforts to paint a false equivalence between the parties.



He highlighted the achievements of the NDC during their tenure, such as providing electricity to more Ghanaians and initiating the digital revolution and fiber optic infrastructure in the country. He also pointed out the NDC's contributions to expanding water coverage and building public universities.



In the run-up to the 2024 elections, Mr. Mahama asserted that there would be a "breaking of the 8," referring to the consecutive years of NPP rule, but he specifically criticized the alleged corruption, arrogance, and impunity that he believes have characterized the Akufo-Addo government's term in office. He expressed confidence that Ghanaians would seek a change in leadership based on their record of accomplishments and promises for the future.







