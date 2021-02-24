General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘If I am lucky, I get tap water once a week’ – First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Joe Wise, first deputy speaker of parliament

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has disclosed the hassle he goes through to get a key public utility, water.



According to Joseph Osei-Owusu, in the suburb of Accra where he lives, water flows through the pipes once a week.



The Bekwai MP in prefacing a question to minister-designate for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021; said: “I live in Accra, Adjiringanor; if I am lucky water passes through my tap once a week, If I am lucky.”



The minority leader Haruna Iddrisu then asked, “So where do you get water from?” To which the Bekwai MP responded: “I buy.”



Osei-Owusu, who is chairman of parliament’s Appointments Committee, asked the nominee about what accounted for the lack of access and also poor quality of water supply in places across the country.



The nominee responded: “With regards to the Adjiringanor situation, I must say that water at times is rationed in Accra for instance, like it is happening in Kumasi. Because the population has outstripped supply. That is why we are working on the Kpone II, to make sure we get enough water for Accra.



“At the same time, we are also working on the Weija plant to expand and do a new system to expand to add to the supply.”