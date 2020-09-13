General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

If God puts you in a position, use it to help others - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on an old woman suffering from leprosy

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished politicians and other privileged people to use the opportunities they have gotten to help others.



According to him, there is no need for one to be moved by the trappings of power to change his/her attitude but rather use such opportunities to help others.



The Vice President of the Republic was speaking in connection with the gesture he made to a woman suffering from leprosy in Wa West on Bolgatanta-based URA Radio.



To him, he was touched by the story because he was shocked that an old woman of her age will be living under such a condition.



“I think that in life, God puts us here and if God puts you in a position that allows you to help others, God is telling you that use your position to help others. You will be misreading it if you think that God has put you in a position for yourself."



"We have to look after each other so the people who are not doing as well, we should find ways as individuals and as government to find ways of being more humane. So I was very pleased to be in a position to help the woman. God gives you such a position to help others," he remarked.

