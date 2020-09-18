General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

If Germans still sell salvaged cars why stop Ghanaians from buying same - Asiedu Nketia asks

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the government’s decision to ban the importation of salvaged cars into the country is a way to kill local businesses in favour of foreign nationals.



“Is Germany not selling second hand cars? If German the originator of the VW car manufacturer still sells second hand or salvage cars and it is not banned, why then do you ban salvage cars because VW has come to establish a branch here,” he wondered.



The Parliament of Ghana months ago passed the Customs Bill that bans the importation of accident and salvage vehicles into the country.



The Act amends the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) which implies that, accident vehicle and motor vehicles over ten years would be prohibited from being imported into the country.



The NPP government has said the rationale is to enable the local manufactures and assemblers like Kanatanka Automobile and the Volkswagen (VW) to attain certain critical volume to make their investment worthwhile.



But Mr. Genaeral Mosquito speaking at the NDC’s Tawn Hall Meeting at Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) recently, insisted that the action by government would collapse the local car business industry in favour of Volkswagen which is not Ghanaian.



He further explained that, the NPP government’s action is directed at collapsing indigenous Ghanaian businesses that feed thousands of people in the country.



According to him, after the German company had realized it had made enough profit, they can leave Ghana at any point in time leaving behind nothing for the country.





