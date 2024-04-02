If Akufo-Addo goes ahead to sign anti-gay bill, he will be jailed - New Juaben South MP

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has said that the president faces potential imprisonment if he proceeds to sign the anti-gay bill, which is currently before the Supreme Court.



The bill, passed by parliament in February 2024, has sparked controversies due to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's reluctance to assent to it.



This has drawn criticism from both the bill's proponents and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who deems the president's refusal unconstitutional.



However, the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, has clarified that the president's hesitation is due to a legal injunction filed at the Supreme Court.



Speaking at the Church of Pentecost during the Easter Convention at Koforidua, Michael Okyere Baafi dismissed claims of the president's intentional delays, citing the legal hindrance as the primary obstacle.



He asserted, "That foolish thing called LGBTQ cannot be tolerated. The 1992 Constitution already frowns on it. So, we, the MPs, based on powers given to us, support the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in parliament...



"If the president goes ahead to sign, he will be jailed. The people who sent the matter to court want the president to be jailed if he signs the bill."



He reiterated President Akufo-Addo's support for the bill and assured congregants that the delay stems from a desire to respect the law.



Addressing potential financial repercussions highlighted by the finance ministry, Okyere Baafi expressed confidence that the government has nothing to lose if the bill is signed.



"In any case, if President Akufo-Addo signs the bill, he won't suffer the consequences because it is left with his eight months to leave," he added.



However, he emphasised the president's commitment to respecting the law before signing the bill.



"The president says he will sign the bill right after the Supreme Court decision," Okyere Baafi assured.



