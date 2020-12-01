Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

If Akufo-Addo comes close to Mahama in Dec 7 polls, then I’m not Sam George – MP brags

play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George has expressed uncommon confidence in the National Democratic Congress’s chances of emerging victorious in the upcoming polls.



According to him, he will not be who he claims to be, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP come anywhere close to John Dramani Mahama, in terms of votes, in the upcoming polls.



He made the claim while speaking on the back of issues relating to the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on GhanaWeb Election Desk with Portia Etornam Kornu.



“…I said it if her husband (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gets close to former President Mahama in the elections then my name is not Sam George,” he said.



In his candid opinion, both the president and his wife have failed Ghanaians in delivering the numerous promises.



Sam George claims the First Lady who also joined the president in making promises has equally failed in delivering, particularly to her people in Ningo.



“She as First Lady who comes from Ningo cannot point to one thing that she’s done there. The only thing she’s taken credit for is she said she’s given Ningo a market, a market that is 34 years old, they came and painted it and she came to commission it,” he said.



“She has no shame,” he added.









