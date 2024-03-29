If 80% of Ashanti voters vote for NPP, results from other regions won't matter - Frema Osei-Opare

Politics of Friday, 29 March 2024

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning the 2024 elections largely depends on the Ashanti Region.



Addressing party members and supporters at a recent event, Osei-Opare asserted that massive votes from the NPP stronghold could secure the party's triumph regardless of outcomes in other regions.



According to her, achieving a minimum of 80% of registered voters in the Ashanti Region voting for the NPP would significantly bolster their chances of retaining power.



"In 2024, the fight belongs to us, the Ashantis. It is our fight, if we are able to win, that is the end... in the Ashanti region, if we are supposed to bring at least 80% of all the registered voters to vote, the counting of votes in all the other regions won't make any difference,” she said during NPP campaign inauguration in the region over the weekend.



The Chief of Staff emphasized the need for concerted efforts to rally support from Ashanti constituents, urging party members to prioritize activities aimed at consolidating the NPP's stronghold in the region.



"The Ashanti Region is the most important region, and therefore everything that they are doing, we have to support them and make the party firm in the Ashanti Region," she stated.







