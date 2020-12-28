General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Identify areas where NDC members live and attack them anytime a market burns – Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako populalrly known as Chairman Wontumi has urged members of the NPP to search for areas where opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members are and attack them anytime a market catches fire.



In recent weeks, there have been outbreaks of fire at the Kaneshie Market, Kantamanto Market, Odawna, Asankragua market among others. The NPP says the development could not be out of the blue with John Boadu, National Secretary, accusing the opposition NDC of being behind the recent fire “accidents”.



According to a statement last week signed by the NPP General Secretary, the development is a case of arson undertaken by the NDC as part of its protest against the outcome of the 2020 elections in order to drum home their concerns.



Adding his voice to the matter, Chairman Wontumi said NPP members must get ready to attack NDC members anytime they hear a market has been burned down or any form of chaos has started anywhere. He was speaking on WontuniTV/Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Anytime they burn a market, wherever you can locate NDC members, attack them! I am saying when they bring chaos, wherever NDC members are, attack them. There is no peace without justice. Don’t tell me two wrongs don’t make a right. No!” he said.



He added: “What I want Asanteman to know is this, listen to me, identify wherever NDC members are, if they let anything happen again we should go after them! We should go after them!”



This follows comments by Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong who also threatened to burn the houses of the presidential candidate and the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if market fires continue to occur



Reacting to the developments on his Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong did not only threaten to burn former President Mahama and Asiedu Nketia’s houses but also vowed to burn the former president alive before proceeding to hurl insults at him.



He also warned the former National Security Coordinator Gbevlo Lartey’s he will burn his house located at East Legon if he misbehaves.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.