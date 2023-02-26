Ice rains in Volta

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Following an experience of a hailstorm in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, parts of the Volta region have also encountered the same development and netizens have taken to social media to share their experience.



Earlier, a starrfm report indicated that several parts of the Ashanti Region witnessed the spectacle of several minutes of ice pellets falling during a heavy downpour on Saturday, February 25, 2023.



The ice crystals some of which were big enough to qualify for hail fell so persistently that people had to either park their vehicles in safe places or find the nearest shelter, uncertain of the danger that may have occurred.



But it appears that the development is gradually spreading into various parts of the country as individuals from the Volta region have experienced same.



Some Twitter users gave an account of the incident by sharing videos from the hailstorm in some parts of the Volta region, specifically, Hohoe.



Some pictures capturing the ice crystals gathered on the floor after the downpour were also shared.



Why hailstorms occur



According to research, not just raindrops fall during thunderstorms, sometimes ice falls too.



As contained in a Scied.UCAR.ed article, the ice is called hail, and it can form even during the warm weather.



High up in a storm cloud, it’s so cold that small pieces of ice can form and the winds within the storm cloud can cause the ice to swirl around.



When it bumps into cold water droplets, the water freezes onto the ice, making hail grow larger. Eventually, the hail is so big and heavy that it falls to the ground.



It is also said that hail can be the size of peas.



A large hail can be the size of a grapefruit and destructive. It’s heavy enough to dent cars and break windshields when it falls.



Watch the posts below:





Hailstones …????️after the rains…first time seeing this. pic.twitter.com/cjfhG6sci7 — Ayim Derrick (@Derrick_Ayim10) February 25, 2023

Yh I was around too. pic.twitter.com/L18JNpJSjy — TUNFA (@patrickselorm) February 25, 2023

