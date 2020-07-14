General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ibrahim Mahama sues Wontumi, seeks GHC5m for defamation

Chairman Wontumi

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has sued maverick politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for defamation.



The popular businessman is among other things demanding a GHC5 million compensation for the damages caused him by the Ashanti regional chair of the ruling party.



It suit comes after Chairman accused the Engineers and Planners founder of amassing wealth illegally during his brother’s presidency.



“He has bought a car, it is said he has bought a car for Hajia for Real. Then he has bought a house and given it to her in addition, then he has snatched Kenpong’s girl. Because the money that [he has], it was when we just came into power, that his brother went and stole money for him. Do you understand?,” Chairman Wontumi is reported to have said on his radio and TV stations in Kumasi.



In a writ, Mr Mahama said the ‘false’ comments have hurt his reputation among right-thinking people.



Find below the writ of summons.





