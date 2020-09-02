General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Ibrahim Mahama donates ultra modern hand washing machines to universities, other institutions

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Ibrahim Mahama on Tuesday donated ultra-modern handwashing machines to the University of Ghana, Islamic University College, University of Ghana Medical School- Korle Bu and other institutions within Greater Accra.



The devices were presented to the universities as part of measures in combating the spread of COVID-19.



In all, Mr Mahama is expected to donate 500 pieces of these machines to other institutions.



So far, 380 pieces of this handwashing machines have been donated to various institutions in the country.



Rafik Mahama, Aide to Ibrahim Mahama, who presented the items indicated the gesture will be replicated in all the major tertiary institutions, including churches and mosques.



He said Engineers and Planners see the need to protect lives especially as the country continues to fight the deadly COVID-19.



“We are not looking at how much is involved but the impact it will make in the public space. We have been doing these donations since the outbreak of COVID-19, and we are doing this for the universities and other institutions in order to aid them to comply with the safety protocols,” he stressed.



Master of Legon Hall and Convenor for Heads of Halls, Dr. Wiafe Akenteng who received the items on behalf of the Premier University expressed his gratitude to Engineers and Planners.



“Its a very good gesture and you know we are in a COVID-19 era and anything that will help prevent it is most welcome. Each of the halls and other administrative departments will have one and this is very useful. Very soon students will return to campus and that in itself is a lot of money to spend,” he said.



The Registrar of the Islamic University College, Awudu Moro, who received the handwashing machines on behalf of the school, also thanked Mr. Mahama for supporting the school and assured their commitment to enforcing the COVID-19 safety protocols.



He prayed for Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and the company and asked God to continue to bless, guide and protect him in all his business operations.

The business magnate has made a series of donations since the country recorded it's first case of the deadly COVID-19 in March.



He has also donated food items, personal protective equipment (PPE’s), a brand new ultra-modern Drager Fabius plus anaesthetic machines to the University of Ghana Medical Centre and an undisclosed amount of cash to various communities and groups across the country to help mitigate the harsh impact of the pandemic.



Mr Mahama’s gestures are to cushion the vulnerable in society and also to help various institutions to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols during this difficult times.

