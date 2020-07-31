Ibrahim Mahama donates to Muslims, others for Eid celebrations

General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: My News GH

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has donated food items, 24 cows and 10 rams an undisclosed amount of money to the Muslim community in Tamale, Nyohini Children’s Home and Prison Service ahead of this year’s Eid-Al-Edha Celebrations.



The donation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by Alhaj Abdallah Imoro and aide to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik Mahama.



The items included 250 bags of rice, 3000 bottles of cooking oil, 3000 cans of mackerel, 24 cows, 10 rams and an undisclosed amount. Also, 60 cartons of Malta Guinness, 60 cartons of water were presented to the orphanage and prison service in Tamale.



Also, about 1000 packs of hot meals will be distributed to various mosques on Friday as part of marking the Eid celebrations. Speaking on behalf of Mr.



Ibrahim Mahama's aide, Rafik Mahama said the donation was intended to support the Muslim community and the vulnerable towards the celebrations of this year’s Eid-Al-Adha celebrations, which is a period of sacrifice commemorated with feasts for all Muslims across the world.



The items were distributed to the Tamale Central Mosque, Ambariya Mosque, Masjid Bayan Mosque, Sheik Hafiz Mosque-Aboabo, Nyohini central mosque, Tishigu central Mosque, Nuru Islam Mosque, Alhaj Ayuba Mosque, Alhaj Tamim Mosque (Malhali)etc. Also, similar items were donated to Nyohini Children’s home, Prison Service and some individual households across the city.







The Regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul Salam, Imam of Ambariya Mosque Sheik Tanko Issahak, Imam of Masjid Bayan, Sheik Bayan and all the Imams thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for remembering the Muslim community during this festive period. They prayed for him and ask God to continue to bless, guide and protect him in all his business operations.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Regional Commander and Director of Prisons, Chief Sup. Devin Oclo thanked Mr Ibrahim Mahama and staff of Engineers and Planners for their kind gesture.



He said this is the first support the facility has received ahead of the Eid celebration tomorrow (Friday).



Chief Sup. Oclo added that this will also help improve the diet of the inmates and will make them enjoy the celebration.



On her part, the Manageress of the Tamale Children’s Home, Mrs Muwulorm Glah-Afelete also thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for coming to support them.



She said the donation will help them to have a good celebration and also help them for several months in terms of food stock.



Individual beneficiaries of the donation across the city expressed appreciation to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for remembering them at this time, which is a special month in the Islamic calendar.





