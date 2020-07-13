Health News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Ibrahim Mahama donates anaesthetic machine to UGMC

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd., Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has donated a brand new ultramodern Drager Fabius plus anaesthetic machine to the COVID-19 theatre of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) to support the hospital and the government's fight against COVID-19.



The ultramodern Drager Fabius plus anaesthetic machine, which were presented to the UGMC on Monday, 13 July 2020, form part of items that will later be distributed to various health facilities across the country.



The UGMC currently has two anaesthetic machines, with today’s donation making it three.



Presenting the machine on behalf of Mr Mahama, his aide, Rafik Mahama, said: “Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s donation is intended to help the fight against COVID-19 in the country. With UGMC being one of the main referral centres for treating critically-ill patients, it’s important the hospital is fully equipped in order to help reduce the increasing mortality rate among critically ill patients. Also, similar donations will be done to other health facilities at a later date.”



Director of Operations at UGMC, Lucy Ayeh Brimpong, expressed appreciation to Mr Mahama for the donation, noting that the anaesthesia machine will be extremely helpful to the centre in the treatment of COVID-19.



The donation forms parts of a series of donations the businessman has undertaken since the outbreak of the pandemic.



In April this year, he made donations to the National Chief Imam, Christ the King Church, Saint. James’ Catholic Church, Osu; various organisations and individuals among others.



This was done to feed 10,000 households.



In May, he made a similar donation to pensioners who are visually-impaired.





