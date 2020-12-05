General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Ibn Chambas, Johnson Sirleaf urge Ghanaians to uphold Ghana’s status as beacon of democracy

Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas and ECOWAS Chief Election Observer in Ghana, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, have urged Ghanaians to uphold Ghana’s global status as a beacon of democracy in Africa.



According to a report by the Daily Graphic newspaper, the two envoys made the comment at the signing of the 2020 Presidential Elections Peace Pact between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to the report, Dr Chambas said peaceful elections in Ghana had profound implications for the peace and stability of the sub-region which was currently grappling with daunting security challenges such as terrorism.



“Underpinned by its strong national institutions, I share the optimism that Ghana would once again rise to the occasion to deliver peaceful credible elections in spite of the additional challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Chambas was quoted in the report.



Dr Chambas told the newspaper that the UN continued to closely collaborate with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (car)?, the European Union (EU), the Commonwealth and other multilateral partners to help in addressing challenges with the electoral process.



Mrs Johnson-Sirleaf lauded the signing of the peace agreement expressed hope the leaders of the two main political parties would uphold Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful country.



The former Liberian President recalled how Ghana warmly received many Liberians who fled their country due to the outbreak of civil war in that country.



“We may never cease to say thank you. I also reflect 17 years ago when we came to Accra after two decades of war, once again to come and ask our brothers and sisters in Ghana to help us to find peace to enable us to start our lives again, I say thank you,” she said.

