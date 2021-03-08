General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: 3 News

IWD2021: Greater reforms to promote interest of women needed – Lordina Mahama

Lordina Dramani Mahama, former First Lady

Former First Lady of Ghana and President of the Lordina Foundation, Lordina Dramani Mahama has said on the day of the International Women’s Day that stakeholders should continue to push for greater reforms to promote the interest of women and protect them from all forms of violence.



“In acknowledgement of the theme for #IWD2021, ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’, we must, together, recognize the tremendous efforts of female doctors, nurses, caregivers, scientists and researchers, in the battle against the pandemic.



“We must continue to push for greater reforms to promote the interest of women and protect them from all forms of violence. Keep making the world a better place. Keep inspiring. Ayekoo!”



International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March around the world. It is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights.



