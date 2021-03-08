General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Class FM

IWD: Women more than capable of making positive difference – First Lady

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo is celebrating Ghanaian women with the affirmation that women are more than capable of making a positive difference “in our communities, regardless of the field of endeavour”.



The First Lady said this in her message to women as Ghana joins the rest of the world today, 8 March 2021 to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD).



“Today, we celebrate all women!



"We affirm that women are more than capable of making a positive difference in our communities, regardless of the field of endeavour.



"Experience has shown this; the evidence attests to this. We, therefore, choose to challenge any opinion, action, norm and practice that does not uphold the truth,” Ghana’s first lady posted on Facebook.



This year’s IWD is being celebrated on the theme: “Choose to challenge.”



Explaining the theme for the year, the IWD website stated that: “We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women's achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let's all choose to challenge.”



IWD is celebrated to uphold women's achievements, recognize challenges, and focus greater attention on women's rights and gender equality.