ITECPD equip lecturers from Basic and Early Childhood Education on new B. Ed curriculum

The workshop was to introduce the lecturers to the new B. Ed curriculum

A five-day workshop organised for lecturers at the Department of Basic and Early Childhood Education under the Faculty of Educational Studies of the University of Education, Winneba has ended at the Volta Hotel at Akosombo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The workshop was to introduce the lecturers to the new B. Ed curriculum developed for basic schools in the country.



It was under the auspices of the Institute of Teacher Education and Continuous Professional Development (ITECPD)of the University of Education, Winneba.



Speaking at the workshop, the Director of the ITECPD, Professor George Dampson said, management of the university places a premium on the professional development of its lecturers, particularly under the institute, as their impact is felt directly on schools hence the desire to support the workshop.



He said lecturers of the institute are the leaders in the implementation of the new B. Ed curriculum in the country and must therefore be abreast of it. This will enable the lecturers to train students to implement the new curriculum for the purpose it was formulated.



He was happy that the participants had the desire to learn and was hopeful that all gaps identified would be addressed.



He tasked Co-ordinators and Heads of Departments under the ITECPD, to be innovative towards making their departments effective and much sought after for teacher education, especially with the implementation of the new B.Ed curriculum.



He warned that he would not hesitate to recommend to management for the withdrawal of their appointments should they refuse to be relevant saying "they must change with time and stop the old ways of doing things".



The Dean of the Faculty of Educational Studies of UEW, Prof Samuel Hayford who represented the Vice-Chancellor, was hopeful that participants will make use of the skills and knowledge acquired during the five-day period.