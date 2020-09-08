General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

IPEP and GETfund contractors beat war drums over unpaid projects

The government’s expectations of embarking on a massive commissioning spree of infrastructural projects across the country may hit the rocks as some contractors are threatening to prevent the outdooring of those projects over lack of payment.



In the lead up to the 2020 elections, the debate over which government has performed better in terms of building infrastructure has become one of the major determinants of the outcome of the elections.



Though the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has touted its infrastructural achievements and captured same on a delivery tracker, it is emerging that several contractors are yet to receive payments for projects government is showcasing to the people.



Some contractors who spoke to reporters of MyNewsGh.com on condition of anonymity said their certificates are yet to be honoured for projects either completely executed or ongoing under the Ghana Education Trust Fund and the Infrastructure for Poverty Alleviation Programs (IPEP) under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives and the Northern Development Authority.



“I can tell you that myself and many, if not all of my colleagues have not been paid though we submitted our certificates to the NDA,” a contractor who pleaded anonymity said.



The Northern Development Authority has undertaken over 2,000 projects as an implementing agency under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) which is a Government flagship programme aimed at providing basic socio-economic infrastructure in all constituencies in the country under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives’ $1 million per Constituency.



The projects include school blocks, CHPS Compounds, Clinics, Maternity Blocks, Water Projects, Roads amongst others. The contractors who have raised concerns about the delayed payment of their certificates say the situation may likely affect the schedule of the projects.



It will be recalled that GETfund in a letter to Regional Ministers and Heads of Institutions earlier in July, stated that arrears of contractors had been paid up to the end of December 2019. Hence, ordered the termination of contracts of non-performing contractors.



The letter however noted that “All payments not honoured regarding submission made within this time frame are mainly due to unresolved technical anomalies with payments certificates submitted.”



This claim has also been challenged by the contractors who say the justification for delay in releasing their payments is untenable.



“Some of us our certificates have been there for so many months, why weren’t we told about any anomalies in our certificates. That cannot be a good excuse”.



Meanwhile the Association of Conscientious Public Sector Contractors earlier in an open letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said “Mr. President, we are greatly elated about the stimulus funds set aside to support small businesses. We are appealing directly to you to consider as a matter of expediency, paying off the remaining arrears of contractors”.



It added: “Some of our members have unpaid claims at GETFund dating back two years. Payment will enable us to pay our staff, our suppliers and even pay and even pay our statutory obligations”

