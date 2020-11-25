Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

IPDC urges Journalists to be circumspect in their reportage

Journalists have been asked to exercise their discretion reasonably

Co-chairman of the Upper East Regional Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), Mr Abu-Bakr Sadiq Abdul- Rahman, has called on media practitioners to be circumspect in their reportage on the December Elections.



He said journalists had the discretion in their operations and should therefore exercise it reasonably to avoid tension in the country.



Mr Abdul-Rahman made the call at an IPDC forum aimed at reviewing their activities with regards to election 2020.



Mr Abdul-Rahman said although the IPDC had plans to undertake activities to ensure peaceful elections, financial constraints had affected the implementations of some the plans.



He said members of the IPDC were, however, making individual efforts to ensure that peace prevailed before, during and after the elections.



The Co-chair urged the media to avoid being used as conduits for intemperate language since that could lead to violence in the upcoming elections.



Mr Pontius Pilate Apaabey, the Upper East Regional Director of the National Commission Civic Education (NCCE) also urged supporters of the various parties to promote peace and co-existence amidst their political activities.



Mr Apaabey said democracy in Ghana was progressing as expected and therefore political parties could either champion its cause or mar it if care was not taken and called on political party candidates to enhance peaceful campaigns and avoid fomenting trouble which could plunge the country into crises.









