IMaH seeks to avert disturbing breast cancer numbers; Offers free screening, more

Health News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: Eye on Port

In Ghana, approximately 4,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Unfortunately, this figure may not be a fair depiction of breast cancer because Ghanaians are typically hesitant to report to recognized health centers with such health concerns.



What is worse? About half of these cancers are detected in their late stage, almost always unsalvageable at that point.



This is why the International Maritime Hospital, located in Tema Community 3 has taken the leadership position among Ghanaian territory health centers to embark on an aggressive campaign this October.



The hospital wants the general public to appreciate that while breast cancer is prevalent, understanding the disease and its risk factors, proper regular examination together with lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce the number of patients who suffer from the disease in the country.



The hospital is offering free breast screening at their premises for the entire month of October for all people who visit.



Not only that, the hospital is offering a whopping 40% discount on mammograms and breast ultrasounds where further examination is necessary.



Speaking on the Eye on Port TV program, a General Surgeon at IMaH, Dr. Charles Ansah Larbi, said the prime reason to choose IMaH is that, in addition to skilled and experienced healthcare professionals in-house, IMaH has some of the most advanced facilities in the country.



“We have an oncology unit, where we attend to breast cancer and other cancers such as Colorectal, and lung cancers, among others. We have the MRI, CT Scan, mammogram, and ultrasound and these new top-of-the-range machines.”



He emphasized that while breast cancer is uncommon in men, it’s not impossible for men to get the disease hence called on men to get screened.



“Men can also be predisposed to breast cancer. The percentage is 1%. So if you take 100 men, only 1 man will be predisposed to the cancer. It all has to do with estrogen exposure. If you have liver disease, it means it is not going to metabolize your estrogen making the estrogen stay in the blood which will feed the abnormal breast cells causing them to form a tumour and invade other structures causing cancer,” Dr. Ansah Larbi explained.



He said the hospital intends to also bring its services to the doorstep of the citizens so they have begun visiting churches, organizations, and public places to educate and screen people for breast cancer.



Resident Oncology Nurse at the hospital, Sandra Cobbah, said the hospital has set aside Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm as screening days. But she said other days are open for those who may not be able to visit to visit on the set days.



She disclosed that since IMaH began these campaigns in recent years, there’s been an encouraging increase in women willing to get screened. However, she said IMaH believes there’s a lot of room for improvement, requesting all Ghanaians to take advantage of IMaH’s activities for Pink October.