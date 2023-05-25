IMF position on FSHS vindicates Mahama – Apaak

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) position on the government’s flagship programme Free Senior High School (FSHS) vindicates former President John Mahama.



IMF in its recent report on the FSHS underscores the poor implementation and targeting of the policy.



Former President John Mahama and the Minority have called on the government to review the policy but this request for a review was misconstrued to mean cancelation.



Commenting on the development, the Builsa South lawmaker indicated that Mr. John Mahama and other notable personalities and organizations have stated that the FSHS policy is good but poorly implemented hence the need for a review.



“The IMF position on the FSHS vindicates John Dramani Mahama. He has never missed an opportunity to call on Akufo-Addo to initiate a national stakeholders forum to review the policy to make it better.



“John Dramani Mahama, as well as academics such as Profs Addae Mensah, Ernest Ayittey, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, Oduro and education sector CSOs including EduWatch IFEST are all on record admitting that while the policy, born out of our constitution, is good but is poorly implemented by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government,” Mr. Apaak stated.



He continued: “Therefore, if the IMF has reached the same conclusion by calling for better targeting, its my hope that the government will no longer waste time in convening a national forum to undertake a comprehensive review of the policy aimed at addressing the implementation challenges. I believe a review will produce useful suggestions on how to make it sustainable, effective, efficient, and to maximum its benefits for the good of our children and Ghana.”