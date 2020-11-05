General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMANI’s 56% score won’t make us complacent - Hadzide

Pius Hadzide is Deputy Information Minister

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide has said while a recent score of 56% for the governing New Patriotic Party's fulfilment of manifesto promises is welcome, it will not make the Akufo-Addo-led administration complacent.



Speaking on a current affairs programme on Joy News on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Deputy Minister said the rating by think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, shows the NPP is better than the then National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Our attitude is not to get complacent with these kinds of rating. This is not the first time. Just a few days ago, the CDD-Ghana research said a similar thing.



“Their [CDD-Ghana] methodology was different. They went out to the people of Ghana and interviewed the respondents and it was clear that the NPP had a 15-point advantage over the NDC as far as citizens’ confidence in the parties’ ability to deliver on manifesto promises is concerned,” he said.



After an assessment of the implementation of 510 manifesto promises made by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP, IMANI gave a score of 56.77%, which is some three-points higher than the 54% it scored the NDC in 2012.



On the implementation of promises made on the economy in which IMANI centred its assessment on areas including agriculture (59.54%), Tourism and Creative Arts, the Nana Addo government was scored 57.62%.



Mr Hadzide said while IMANI Africa’s methodology has limitations, it is a testament of the NPP’s track record of delivering on campaign promises.



“IMANI Africa’s work, with all the limitations that it contains…also suggests strongly that as far as the NPP’s track record of implementing campaign promises is concerned we are doing far better than the NDC did,” Mr Hadzide added.





