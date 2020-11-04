General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMANI gives Akufo-Addo final score of 56%

Out of some 510 promises made in the NPP's 2016 manifesto, IMANI says 56.77% have been fulfilled

Policy think tank, IMANI Africa based on its assessment of the implementation some 510 manifesto promises made by the New Patriotic Party in 2016, has scored the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 56.77%.



At an event held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Mr Dennis Asare, a Research Consultant at IMANI in a presentation of the final scorecard, said the percentage score of 56.77% gives the Nana Addo led government a rating of fair satisfactory in implementing its 2016 manifesto promises.



In contrast, the National Democratic Congress led by Former President John Dramani Mahama in 2016 scored 54% in a similar assessment of its 2012 manifesto which contained some 540 promises.



On the implementation of promises made on the economy in which IMANI centered its assessment on areas including agriculture (59.54%), Tourism and Creative arts, the Nana Addo government was scored 57.62%.



IMANI also looked at Human Capital which bordered around promises made in the areas of education (32 promises) and health (31 promises). In this area, the government was given 55.87%.



Some of the fulfilled promises by the Akufo-Addo government in the area of human capital included the implementation of its flagship Free Senior High School promise, the restoration of trainee allowances as well as the promise to increase the allocation of amount under the students loan scheme.



However, the promise to provide free WiFi coverage for Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions, as well as the promise to build two state-of-the-art technical and vocational institutions in each region were characterized as being partially or yet to be fulfilled.



Another category of promises assessed by IMANI was governance in which the government was scored 59.25%. This score focused on promises made around governance, corruption and public accountability (43%), Foreign Affairs (79%), Security (72%), Local government (37%) as well as chieftaincy, religious affairs and civil society organizations.



Some of the fulfilled promises in this area include the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, passing of the Right to Information Bill and the amendment of the Criminal Offences act which made corruption a felony.



The assessment also covered infrastructure where the NPP made 148 promises covering energy, aviation, ports and habours, and structural development among others.



In the area of infrastructure, the government was scored 51.71%.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.