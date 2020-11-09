General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

IMANI explains how it scored NPP 57.62% for 2016 manifesto commitments on economy

IMANI Africa scored Akufo-Addo's government a total score of 56.77%

Policy think tank, IMANI Africa has offered a detailed explanation for a score of 57.62 % it gave the governing New Patriotic Party’s 2016 manifesto promises on economic performance.



According to IMANI, the overall score for economic performance, which it gave the NPP government, depicts a performance within the upper band of satisfactory progress.



“The overall score of the NPP government based on the assessment of the delivery of promises under the economy theme is 57.62 per cent. This depicts a performance within the upper band of satisfactory progress. The performance under the general economy, trade and industry is 52.53 per cent which is within the upper band of satisfactory progress.



"Additionally, the performance under agriculture is 59.54 per cent which is within the upper band of satisfactory progress. On the other hand, the performance under tourism scored 73.81 per cent which is in the upper band of good progress.,” IMANI explained in a lengthy discussion of its methodology.



The policy think tank scores a governing party’s performance under various sectors of the economy each year under the IMANIFesto initiative.



The overall score it gave to the NPP, after assessing all of its 510 manifesto promises was 56.77%, which it rates as “fairly satisfactory.”



The IMANIFesto is a framework that assesses political parties’ manifestos using a coding system comprised of quantitative indicators.



It analyses the status of implementation of pledges contained in the manifesto of the ruling party, the feasibility of manifestos presented by political parties before elections and the impact of their promises on the livelihood of citizens.



Below is a full explanation for the score it gave the governing NPP on economic performance.







