IMANI boss commends Akufo-Addo, Bawumia after Twitter picked Ghana for its Africa HQ

Politics of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Founding President of Imani Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful after Twitter chose Ghana as its Head Quarters for Africa Operations.



“Twitter Africa HQ in Ghana! Yay! Kudos, Ursula, Bawumia, Nana Addo and Government,” Mr Cudjoe said in a Facebook post.



Twitter said on Monday April 12 that its mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it. To do this, we need to make it easier for everyone to join in and provide more relevant experiences for people across the world.



“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.





“We are looking for specialists to join several teams including product, design, engineering, marketing and communications. Full details on current job openings can be found on the Twitter Careers site. Aligned with our existing WFH policies, we look forward to welcoming and onboarding our new team members remotely so that we can make an immediate impact while we explore the opportunity to open an office in Ghana in the future.



Explaining the choice of Ghana, Twitter said “As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.



Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.



“Whenever we enter new markets, we work hard to ensure that we are not just investing in the talent that we hire, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them. We have already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana.



As part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving.



“We still have much to learn but we are excited to listen, learn, and engage. Public conversation is essential to solving problems, building shared ideas, and pushing us all forward together. We can’t wait for the next step on that journey.”



Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful said the choice of Ghana as headquarters for its Africa operations is great news for our local, vibrant tech community.



In a tweet on Monday April 12, she said “Twitter chooses Ghana as their regional hub for Africa!! Thumbs up for Digital Ghana! Great news for our local, vibrant tech community. We can’t wait to welcome others #NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana”



She added “Ghana dey be!! #TwitterGhana.”



“Yaaay!! Good things happen under Prez Nana ADDO!! Thank you,”: she further said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Twitter for choosing Ghana as the headquarters for its Africa operations.



“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana” Mr Akufo-Addo said in a tweet.