IHRC Ambassador HE. Abu Zein calls for effective human rights in Africa as AU marks day today

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) to Africa HE Abu Zein has called on the leadership of the African Union to intensify its efforts at promoting effective and quality Human Rights in Africa and for Africans in the diaspora.



Consequently, he has given the assurance of his unflinching support and a strong collaboration between the International Human Rights Commission, the African Commission on Human and People's Rights and the African Union to accelerate a progressive and prosperous Africa.



In his statement to mark African Day today, the IHRC Ambassador said,



"I extend my highest commendation to the Africa Union on the occasion of the celebration of Africa Day to mark the establishment of the continental Union since 25 May 1963.



I see it as legendary as the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) has transformed into the African Union, which encompasses the current capability to lead in the realization of the Agenda 2063 in the spirit of the Pan Africanism.



"The Africa Day is

intended to celebrate and acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made while reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent faces in a global environment."



He added "To me, African Day is timely and commemorative since it affords the people of Africa and the leadership of the African Union to reflect on our past, document our achievements and prepare adequately for the future towards the realization of Agenda 2063.



"Human Rights can contribute immensely towards the achievements of the African Union hence together with my team at the International Human Rights Commission Africa Office pay glowing tribute to the establishment of the African Commission on Human and People's Rights (ACHPR) with its secretariat headquartered in Banjul (Gambia).



"The ACHPR, established based on Article 30 of the Charter and was inaugurated in November 1987 is commissioned to interpret the Charter, as well as investigate individual complaints. The African Charter is a human rights document made up of 68 articles carved up into four sections namely Human and Peoples' Rights; Duties; Procedure of the Commission; and Applicable Principles. It merges the three clusters of rights, namely, civil and political rights, economic, social, and cultural rights, and group and people's rights.



"It enforces obligations on individual members of each African society and connects the ideas of human rights, people's rights, and duties on people."



The IHRC Ambassador to pointed out that "As Africa celebrates its Africa Day, I wish to humbly call on the leadership of the African Union to intensify its efforts at promoting effective and quality Human Rights in Africa and for Africans in the diaspora.

"I assure you of my unflinching support and a strong collaboration between the International Human Rights Commission, the African Commission on Human and People's Rights and the African Union to accelerate a progressive and prosperous Africa.



"Permit me to express my deepest of wishes to the African People as we celebrate the milestones achieved towards continental unity and human advancement."