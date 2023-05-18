IHRC Africa ambassador links human rights, Agenda 2030 for SDG

General News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Africa Ambassador to the African Union, HE Abu Zein has stated that his outfit recognizes Human Rights and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as intimately linked.



Speaking on the occasion of the Global Peace Annual SDG Summit held via zoom on May 17, 2023, he mentioned that the 2030 Agenda is explicitly grounded in International Human Rights.



He pointed out that the 17 Sustainable Development Goals seek to realize the Human Rights of all, and that more than 90% of the target directly reflect elements of international human rights and labour standards.



"The pledge to “leave no one behind” mirrors the fundamental human rights principles of non-discrimination and equality.



"Both human rights and the SDGs have specific mechanisms for review and monitoring which are designed to track progress and identify challenges, lessons learned and good practices, and provide guidance on improving their implementation.The strong links be



"This can be achieved through joined-up reporting and monitoring related to both human rights and the SDGs. Human rights standards and the lessons learned from their implementation can inform and guide SDG implementation. Human rights set standards for good governance, accountability, rule of law, transparency, participation, inclusion, equality and other key principles that are essential for the achievement of the SDGs."



Themed 'The role of global peace in the attainment of the sustainable development goals '

Ambassador Abu Zein stated that "The legally-binding nature of human rights standards and the systems set up for their supervision can help to fill accountability gaps in SDG implementation and monitoring. Conversely, the SDG framework is an important vehicle through which human rights can be realised through these pillars: namely peace, people, planet, prosperity and partnerships the dawn of a new era of development. As Member States make progress on the SDGs, they make progress on their human rights obligations"



He added "People everywhere should be free of fear from all forms of violence and feel safe as they go about their lives whatever their ethnicity, faith or sexual orientation.IHRC recognizes that high levels of armed violence and insecurity have a destructive impact on a country’s development. Sexual violence, crime, exploitation and torture are prevalent where there is conflict or no rule of law. Governments, civil society and communities need to work together to find lasting solutions to conflict and insecurity. Strengthening the rule of law and promoting human rights is key to this process, as is reducing the flow of illicit arms, combating corruption, and ensuring inclusive participation at all times."



He said in his concluding remarks "We at the IHRC Africa, place great emphasis on such events and their relevance to promoting Peace, SDG’s and Human Rights.



"We, therefore, want to applaud Global Peace for putting together this great event to generate new ideas and innovation for collective action to build solutions to global issues towards working together for a better world in the attainment of Agenda 2030.



Indeed it is a fact that this programme has brought together the most passionate and dedicated change-makers, activists, campaigners, volunteers, and social entrepreneurs across the world who are at this summit to have an engagement between speakers and participants on their thoughts, ideas, research, volunteer work, passion, work, and experiences across their designated professional fields.



"I want you to know that you are not in this business alone. I will be with you across all levels of global endeavour to ensure we work together for a better world."



He made special mention of the Chair of the International Human Rights Commission, Dr. Amb. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan, the Founder and Executive Director of Global Peace and Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Vasu Gounden, the Global Coordinator of Global Peace, Mr. Kobla Asamani, Chair for this very event, Dr. Chief Nathaniel Ebo Nsarko.