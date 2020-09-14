General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

IGP warns youth against engaging in electoral violence

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

James Oppong-Boanuh, The Inspector General of Police (IGP), has advised Ghanaian youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause mayhem in the forthcoming elections.



The IGP who was interacting with Police Personnel in Bolgatanga as part of preparation towards the December 7, 2020 polls, said some selfish politicians usually deceived young people to foment trouble during electioneering period.



He warned Ghanaians to desist from acts of violence and added that the law would not spare anyone or group of people who would want to derail the peace currently enjoyed in the country, “or else be prepared to face the full rigours of the law.”



He indicated that the police were adequately prepared for the election, and his outfit had identified some hotspots and would map up effective strategies to deal with any eventuality.



He urged Ghanaians to ensure peace before, during and after the elections by patronizing the voting centres to vote peacefully and return home to wait for the results.



Whilst warning that the Police would go for those who malhandled police officers by assaulting and wounding them in their line of duty, the IGP called on Ghanaians to expose the bad nuts in the service.



“As police officers, you are expected to exhibit high sense of professionalism in the line of the discharge of your duties devoid of taking bribe and taking sides. You need to be firm and disciplined in performing your duties to earn public confidence’’, he told the Officers.



The IGP later visited the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, where he inaugurated the new Navrongo Police quarters initiated by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Francis Opong Agyare, the Municipal Police Commander.



He commended DSP Opong Agyare for the initiative and entreated other Senior Police Officers to follow the example.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Osei Kweku Ampofo-Duku, the Upper East Regional Police Commander who lauded the efforts of DSP Agyare, reiterated the need for senior personnel in the service to emulate such good acts to improve performance.



He noted that all efforts would be employed to ensure that there was peace in the region before, during and after the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Pe Dennis Aneakwoa Belinia Adda Asapare II, the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, appealed to the IGP to upgrade the Municipal Police Command to Divisional status and provide accommodation for the police in the area.





