IGP warns miscreants in E/R ahead of Dec 7 polls

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector-General of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has warned that the Ghana Police Service will use the law to deal with any person or group who foments trouble during the electioneering period.



He was at Koforidua to assess the operational readiness of the police in the Eastern Region.



A simulation exercise was conducted at the forecourt of the Eastern Regional Police Command to test the readiness of personnel and effectiveness for the December polls.



The police in the Eastern Region exhibited their preparedness in varied fields.



Ammunitions, vehicles, among others, on stand by, to respond to electoral violence were displayed.



The police are poised to deal with identified flashpoints using different methods of policing, the IGP said.



The IGP was emphatic the law will catch up with persons found culpable of electoral violence while cautioning his men to be non-partisan and non-bias in the discharge of their duties.



He appealed to the chiefs in the Region to urge the youth not to be used as agents for violence.





