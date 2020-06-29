General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Class FM

IGP visits Police training camp at Huhunya

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has visited the Police Counter Terrorism Enactment and Concentrating Camp at Huhunya in the Eastern Region, to observe in-service training of 234 Police Officers and 61 Immigration Officers in public order management and other skills, as part of preparation towards the upcoming elections.



He commended the Training Coordinator, Chief Superintendent Mr Raymond Adofiem and the other instructors for the good work.



He also urged the trainees to take the training seriously to enable them to perform professionally in the discharge of their duties.



Mr. Oppong-Boanuh paid the visit on 26th June 2020.



He was accompanied by the Director-General National Operations, DCOP/Mr. Kwaku Boadu-Peprah and the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom.





