Source: GNA

IGP urges fairness in police welfare scheme

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector General of Police

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has charged the Police Welfare Scheme Steering Group to ensure equity and fairness in the management of the scheme.



“… I urge you to work compassionately as Steering Group Members to ensure equity and fairness since every officer contributes equally towards the scheme. Ensuring fairness and effective implementation of the Scheme to the benefit and satisfaction of personnel would help achieve organizational effectiveness,” he said.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh was addressing the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Group, made up of representatives from all the police regions and formation across the country.



He urged them to formulate constructive and sustainable strategies to effectively manage the Scheme for the benefit of all personnel.



“Critically examine all proposals and convince yourself so that you can effectively explain to your colleagues on your return to your regions,” the IGP said.



He commended Commissioner of Police (COP), Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director General, Welfare, for reforming the system.



COP Addo-Danquah gave some of the reforms as the formation of the Steering Committee, made up of 330 members including 12 members who by their skills had been co-opted to assist in the scheme management, the increasing of the loan amount from GH¢12,000.00 to GH¢30,000.00 and easing accessibility of loans with the click of a button and at the comfort of personnel’s home.



She said the prompt payment of medical bills of personnel and their dependants, creating good relationship between police and various regional hospitals to manage personnel’s health conditions was helping improve human development capacity at the workplace.



The Director General of Welfare said loans accessed were used to purchase household items such as fridges, televisions, sound systems, roofing sheets and others for personnel on hire purchase.



Among the topics to be discussed at the two-day AGM are contributions, interest on contributions, and purchase of welfare buses for the regions and completion of police clinic in Kumasi.





