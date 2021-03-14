General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: 3 News

IGP rings changes in police management board; some regional commanders appointed

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has made changes to some positions on the Police Management Board (POMAB).



He has also made appointments to two regional commands.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba has been appointed as the new Upper East Regional Police Commander while DCOP Charles Domanban will head the Oti Regional Police Command.





The other changes at POMAB are as follows:





Changes in Command Positions.



Changes have been made in the positions of the Police Management Board and some regional commanders as follows:

•COP Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General for the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) pic.twitter.com/KSpCM9yI6V — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 12, 2021

Join our Newsletter

IGP Oppong Boanuh congratulated all the appointees.