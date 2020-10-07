General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

IGP receives Japanese Ambassador

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh with Ambassador Fujiwara Kenji

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh received The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Tsutomu Hiemeno at the Police Headquarters in Accra on October 6, 2020.



The visit was to signify the value placed on the partnership between the Ghana Police Service and the Japan Embassy and Japanese nationals in the area of Security.



H.E Hiemeno explained that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) training programme for knowledge co-creation will continue particularly in the area of organizational management, community policing, and cybercrime.



The IGP expressed his gratitude for the visit and briefed him on security preparedness towards the upcoming general elections in Ghana.



The Ambassador was accompanied by the Head of Consular at the Embassy of Japan in Ghana, Fujiwara Kenji, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

