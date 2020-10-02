General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

IGP orders investigation into police car used for NPP campaign

In a video some NPP supporters are seen rallying in the bucket of a police pickup truck

The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has ordered for investigations to be conducted into a video, currently circulating on social media, in which some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party are seen rallying in a police vehicle as well as any of such videos and photos.



A recent video circulating on social media shows some people, mostly women in NPP colours, packed in the bucket of a police pickup with registration number GP 3858; amidst disregard for social distancing protocols instituted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



The video has drawn several criticisms with some critics pointing out the neutrality requirement of the police, especially in the most heated time of the country’s political calendar.



Reacting to the said video, the Ghana Police Service in a disclaimer on its social media handles said “the attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to videos and pictures showing people with political party identity apparently rallying in Police vehicles. IGP has therefore directed investigations into all such videos or photos that may pop up.”





