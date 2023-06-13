IGP meets Fulani leadership over woman stripped, molested by several men in a viral video

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a conference phone call with the President of the National Council for Fulani Chiefs, Alhaji Iddrisu Mohammed Bingle, and Security Expert, Adib Saani, the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has assured that the perpetrators of the violent assault against a young Fulani lady in a viral video would be brought to book.



He said that his commanders were on the ground and working assiduously to apprehend the perpetrators. He also called for calm and appealed to the Fulani leadership to talk to their people to maintain cool heads and trust the enforcement to deliver.



Dr. Dampare added that anyone with information should not hesitate to contact the police as that helps in the investigations and swift arrest of suspects.



The IGP reiterated the police administration's commitment to work closely with the Fulani community in Ghana to ensure safety for all.



On the other side of the call, the President of the National Council for Fulani Chiefs, Alhaji Iddrisu Mohammed Bingle thanked the IGP for taking a keen interest in the matter and assured that there wouldn't be any reprisals.



Adib Saani, Security Expert also thanked the IGP and said that he was happy state authorities have shown seriousness in bringing closure to this matter. He said that his contacts on the ground are doing their best to locate the victim and get her to report to the police as many such instances had gone without any form of report done to the police.



