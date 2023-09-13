IGP leaked tape probe: Dampare recuses himself from police council

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reportedly recused himself from all decisions regarding the officers caught on the leaked tape plotting his removal.



The Police chief made this known while addressing the Parliamentary Committee probing the audio on Tuesday, September 12



According Dampare, all decisions regarding the matter are being handled by the Police Council.



The development comes in the wake of the suspension of the interdiction of the officers who were caught on the tape with Bugri Naabu discussing how to remove the IGP.



Parliament has so far met with Commissioner Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare and Bugri Naabu in its ongoing investigations into the matter.