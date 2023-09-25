IGP leaked tape: Supt. Asare to presents 3 key witnesses to testify against Dampare

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023

The legal team representing Superintendent George Asare has officially requested the parliamentary committee overseeing the investigation into the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to invite three witnesses to provide testimony.



In a formal statement published by citinewroom.com, the lawyers have outlined their intention to present evidence that substantiates certain claims made in an audio recording.



The statement reads, "We wish to call the following persons to assist the committee on some matters: Ishaw Yakubu aka Boyo and Samuel Ofori, both of Dzorwulu, Accra, would be testifying on the following matters:"



a. The award of a contract to Bugri Naabu and the payments of Kickbacks by Dr. Akuffo Dampare



b. The role played by Bugri Naabu during the period leading to the appointment of Dr. Akuffo Dampare as the IGP



c. Unauthorized monthly payment made by the Pay Master, COP Nketiah Frimpong on behalf of Dr. Akuffo Dampare to Bugri Naabu, Samuel Ofori, and Boyoo."



"To facilitate the work of the committee, the above-named witnesses shall provide a joint statement to the committee," the lawyers further noted.



Additionally, the lawyers indicated that ASP Alhaji Bawah Abdul Jalil of Accra would be testifying regarding the conversion of the Police Intelligence Directorate into a personal unit of Dr. Akuffo Dampare and allegations of extra-judicial killings committed by the PID under the direction of Dr. Akuffo Dampare.



