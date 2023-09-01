IGP leaked tape: No tolerance for evidence tampering - Samuel Atta Akyea warns witnesses before the committee

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Samuel Atta Akyea, the chairman of the committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape regarding an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Ghana, has issued a stern warning to potential witnesses.



Samuel Atta Akyea indicated that anyone attempting to tamper with the controversial audio recording would face imprisonment.



During the ongoing investigation, Atta Akyea made it clear that individuals who sought to manipulate or edit the tape in question would not be spared the consequences.



The leaked tape, recorded by Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was confirmed to be authentic. However, one of the officers implicated in the recording, COP George Alex Mensah, denied knowledge of its contents when he appeared before the committee.



COP Mensah argued that the audio had undergone significant editing, making it difficult for him to confirm its accuracy. He stated, "The audio is edited, serious editing has gone on. So I can’t sit here and confirm. With modern technology, anything can be done."



COP Mensah's legal team also requested approximately an hour and a half to compare the transcript with the audio provided to them.



Chairman Atta Akyea responded to this request by cautioning COP Mensah that any attempt to tamper with the audio would result in imprisonment.



"There’s no way a witness before this committee would want a sub evidence and we will not give him. But if the witness is sufficiently funny and wants to doctor what we have given him, he’s in jail already, and he knows, so whether he will tamper with the evidence that we will graciously give him, he should go ahead and do it. It’s called evidence tampering. We will not stop you if you want to get the audio and the transcribed version," Samuel Atta Akyea said.



Chairman Atta Akyea emphasized that the committee's goal was not to shame or tarnish the reputation of any individuals implicated in the recording.



He assured the public, saying, "There is no incentive to shame or mess up anybody."



The committee has adjourned its proceedings to allow COP George Alex Mensah time to review both the audio recording and the transcription, as per his request.



