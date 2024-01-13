IGP leads police team to visit GAF Central Command, Kumasi Central Prison, others

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) on Friday paid a working visit to the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command in Kumasi, the Kumasi Central Prison, and the Kumasi Metropolitan Fire Station.



The visits were to strengthen relationships and foster collaboration for the maintenance of peace, law, and order in the Kumasi Metropolis.



The IGP and his team, who were on a security tour of Kumasi and its environs, also paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The team also met with members of the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Union of Traders Association on their security concerns.



Meanwhile, the Asantehene has commended the IGP for enhancing the outlook and public perception of the police service.



“I want to commend you for the good work you’re doing with your team. Since you came to the scene. Now we feel the Police in our lives, our homes and everywhere and we are grateful."



Commenting on security in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, the Ashanti Monarch said he was amazed by the number of motorbikes that patrolled the region and Kumasi in particular to ensure the safety of residents.



“I was here when they came to show me videos of the number of officers patrolling the city on motorbikes and it was beautiful. Because of your work, we didn’t see robberies and the number of carnage we used to see on our roads during Christmas, please continue the work because we are praying for you”.



NYA