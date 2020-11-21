General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

IGP issues directive on uniforms for police on election day

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed that Police Officers performing Election 2020 duties should wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black, and police camouflage.



A statement issued by the Police Service directed that no Police Officer wears a beard, except those who have been advised by medical officers not to have a close shave.



Also, plain-clothed officers of the Criminal Investigations and Police Intelligence Departments (CID and PID) will wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification.



“The persons seen in the video are sworn officers of the Ghana Police Service, who were engaged in special operations of a route march in the Upper East region. The brown uniform and headgear worn by some of them are training apparel.



“In view of public enquiries on the police uniforms to be used for this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the Inspector-General of Police Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has directed that all Police Officers wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black and police camouflage; be it office or operational wear with the appropriate headgear for police duties. Plain clothed officers of the Criminal Investigations and Police Intelligence Departments (CID and PID) will, however, wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification.



“The IGP has further directed that no Police Officer wears a beard, except those who have been advised by medical officers not to have a close shave, supported by 'Excused Shaving' document.



