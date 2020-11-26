Regional News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

IGP inaugurates two Police stations at Winneba

The Essuekyir Police Station

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has admonished personnel of the Ghana Police Service to remain impartial, truthful and professional during the December 7 elections.



They must ensure peace before, during and after the polls as a collective responsibility for sustained peace and economic growth.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh said this at the separate commissioning of police stations, each at Essuekyir and Ntakorfam, all suburbs of Winneba in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.



The two facilities, built by Panu Construction Limited have six offices rooms for administration, Criminal Investigations Department, Crime Officer, Commander, station master and conference hall.



Impressed by the timely completion of the projects, Mr. Oppong-Boanuh said the presence of the Police in the community would help reduce crime to facilitate peace and socio-economic development.



He applauded Mr. Alexander Afenyo Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, who sponsored the projects and also donated a set of musical instruments to aid the Police band for their dedicated services over the years.



He called for strong community partnership with the Police for effective policing and urged individuals and organizations to assist in building residential accommodation for Police officers.



The IGP elevated the Winneba District Police Command into a Divisional Command, taking into consideration the geographical stretch, population and urbanization among others.



He urged the people to maintain the peace before, during and after the polls to safeguard the community and the country as a whole.



Mr. Thomas Yaw Adjei Baffoe, Deputy Central Regional Minister said that the facility will go a long way to reduce the increasing crime rate in the area and urged the people to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the incumbent Member of Parliament.



Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, the Effutu Legislator said the facility was one of his four thematic areas he focused on assumption of office thus improve security in the sprawling municipality.



He highlighted some of his achievements in the area to include the first ever construction of children's hospital, roads, street lights, ice block factory and promised to create more jobs through the private sector.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, the Central Regional Police Commander lauded the initiative as a testimony of the strong bond between individuals, the communities and the Ghana Police Service.



Nenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area rallied the collective efforts of all to sustain national peace and harmony adding that "maintaining national peace was a collective responsibility that must not be trivialized."





