'IGP doesn’t have the balls' to arrest Bryan Acheampong - Joseph Yammin

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin says George Akuffo Dampare who started this job well as Inspector General of Police (IGP) is gradually “tarnishing his image”.



He claimed his work is “questionable” now and will vacate the position as the “worst” ever IGP in Ghana’s history.



Joseph Yamin wonders why the IGP cannot cause the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong over some comment he made on a political platform.



“He (IGP. George Akuffo Dampare) doesn't have the balls,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



What Bryan said



Bryan Acheampong was emphatic that his party, the New Patriotic Party will ensure that they remain in power in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Acheampong maintained that the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



According to him, the NPP has the men to match the opposition National Democratic Congress boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that, "we will show NDC that we have the men if they want to intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections . . . it will not happen that we will hand over power to the NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



NDC’s call for his arrest



The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), however, called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest and bring to book the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong for comments the party described as reckless and treasonable.



"We urge the Ghana Police Service to act with dispatch in this matter," a statement signed by their General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said.



But the police is yet to respond to the NDC or release a statement concerning the widely talked about issue.



