Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: My News GH

IGP dispatches top team to console widow of slain policeman, others in Pramkese robbery

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh, Snr Police Officers with policemen who were injured with gunshot wounds

The team of senior police officers under the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has visited the Eastern Region town of Pramkese where one policeman was shot to death and two others left with various degrees of gunshot wounds by armed robbers.



Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey was earlier this week shot dead by unidentified armed men suspected to be robbers who were robbing commuters at Ada Kwasi Junction in the Eastern Region.



Corporal Christian Totimeh who was part of three others with him on an operation is currently on admission at the St. Dominic’s Hospital battling for his life as he was also shot by the armed robbers.



As a result, the IGP directed that Director-General in charge of Welfare COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to lead a team to console with the widow Mrs Esther Nartey, while extending his condolences to the widow and the bereaved family.



Other members of the team including DCOP Rev. Fr. George Arthur Director in charge of Religious Affairs, DCOP Mr Akrofi-Oyirifi Edward Johnson, the Deputy Eastern Regional Commander, DCOP Mr Peter Baba, ACP Mr Kankam Boadu, Divisional Commander Asamankese, Superintendent Sheila Abayie Buckman (Mrs) Director Public Affairs at the Police Headquarters and ASP Mr Christian Apronti, Divisional Crime Officer Asamankese, visited the Chief and his elders at the Pramkese Chief’s Palace to thank them for their support



The team thereafter, proceeded to the scene of the robbery incident for inspection and later met with Mrs Esther Nartey, the widow of their departed colleague and her family at the Police Station



The team also interacted with Corporal Apaka Ibrahim and Corporal Isaac Owusu Frimpong who were part of the team that responded to the Robbery incident on February 1, 2021 in order to get first-hand information.



At St Dominic’s Hospital in Akwatia, the team wished Corporal Christian Totimeh a speedy recovery and presented an undisclosed to him for his upkeep and appealed to the Management of the Hospital to forward all medical bill on his treatment to the Police Administration for prompt payment