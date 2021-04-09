IGP directs Police to investigate alleged exhumation of dead bodies

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Central Regional Police Commander to investigate the alleged exhumation of dead bosies from a cemetery within the region.



A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman indicated that "A police officer known as Superintendent Robert Kobil from Gomoa Kyiren in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region has allegedly exhumed and bolted with over 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Faewomaye Cemetery".



The allegation is reported to have been made by the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye at a press conference.



The Police Administration, therefore, called on the general public, especially the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye to remain calm.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh further appealed to the Chiefs and residents "to cooperate with the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong in the investigation of the matter".