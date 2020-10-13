General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

IGP calls on Bono Chiefs to rally for peace ahead of 2020 elections

The IGP, other police officers with chiefs of the Bono Traditional Area

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has called on traditional Leaders of the Bono Region to be ambassadors of peace and stability for the country ahead of the upcoming December 7 elections.



Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh who made the call on the Chiefs during a day’s working visit to the region on Monday, October 12 to also assess the operational preparedness of the police command, underscored the important role chiefs play in the maintenance of peace.



To this end, he urged them to ensure that the youth who are most targets of politicians being used for political violence are educated in order to refrain from such acts.



“Let’s continue to educate our youth so that they will not allow themselves to be used as tools for violence. I believe as a chief, you will rally your subjects for a peaceful electoral process this year and for peaceful communities within the region”. He expressed optimism.



On his part, Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri pledged the support of chiefs towards a peaceful 2020 polls and cautioned the youth in the region to desist from any violent act that would undermine the peace and security of the country.



He expressed pride in receiving the IGP who is their kinsman and son to has risen to the high office of the IGP.



“Let me use the occasion to call on the youth to eschew violence and to use lawful processes to resolve any disagreement they may encounter in the course of life. I encourage the police to work hard, stay focused and stay neutral in providing security whether in respect of politics, chieftaincy or general crime prevention”, he stressed.



Accompanying the IGP on the tour to assess the preparedness of the various regional commands ahead of the 2020 polls include; COP Mr George Alex Mensah Director-General of Police Services, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah(Mrs) Director-General Welfare, DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah Director-General Operations and Chief Staff Officer ACP Joseph Owusu-Ansah.

