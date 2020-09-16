General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

IGP calls for calm ahead of December polls

Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has urged the youth to stay calm ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Addressing the chief of Achiase in the Juaben municipality, Nana Tabore Bonsu III, Mr Oppong-Boanuh stressed the need to maintain peace, adding that the election is all about opinion sharing but not violence.



"If you disagree with someone on an issue, it doesn’t make them your enemies", he noted.



"If you are on opposing sides, it is all part of democracy", he stressed.



"There is no need for violence", he added.



"All you have to do is to vote for who you want and go home peacefully on that day", he said.



The IGP also stated that the Ghana Police Service will provide adequate security for the citizens.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh inspected ongoing construction works of a police station in the area and pledged to ensure that the project is completed.



Nana Tabore Bonsu III expressed delight about the visit and called on the police to enable them to complete the project.



In response, Mr Oppong-Boanuh said: “We will try our best to help in any way we can to help complete the police station.”





