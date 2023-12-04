IGP, POMAB take STYPI to Nkwatia

Regional News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The train of the ‘Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative’ which is being spearheaded by the Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare last week made a stop at Nkwatia in the Eastern region.



The IGP and his team which comprised some members of the Police management board engaged the pupils of Nkwatia Cluster of Schools in an open conversation on police affairs and their security concerns as young people.



The Police leadership took turns to speak to answer questions from the children and also educated them on their role in ensuring the safety of their communities.



Today, it is the turn of the Sapeiman MA basic 1 and 2 schools that are currently at the police headquarters for engagement with the IGP and his team.



The STYPI which started in Accra on September 12, 2023, with students from the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Tesano aims at instilling security awareness in children and fostering their appreciation of the police force’s work.



The campaign intends to bolster children’s confidence in the police’s mission to prevent and solve crimes, apprehend wrongdoers, and maintain public order and safety



It is expected to expand its reach to schools and communities across the country, with a focus on nurturing positive relationships between the Police and the nation’s youth.