IGP Leaked Tapes: ‘Initiate internal mechanism within police administration to elect IGP’ – Abdul Salam Mohammed

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

International Relations Analyst, Abdul Salam Mohammed, is calling for a constitutional review to allow for a change in the method of selecting an Inspector General of Police.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and three high-ranking officers namely COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi,for the past weeks have been in the news over a leaked audio recording allegedly involving discussions about the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).



The leaked tape, which has been widely shared on social media and other platforms, reportedly contains conversations among the three senior police officers discussing plans and strategies related to the potential removal of the current IGP with former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.



The plotters believe the incumbent IGP would not aid the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerge winners of the 2024 general elections.



Reacting to the content of the leaked audio, Abdul Salam Mohammed believes that naturally, an IGP appointed by the president would be expected to owe allegiance to the president and by extension the political party of the president and to prevent a situation where the IGP can be easily directed and manipulated by a politician, a constitutional amendment must be undertaken to recuse the president, a political figure, the powers to appoint an IGP.



“It is natural for party faithful to expect appointees of their government to be loyal to them, and when the president appoints a person to office, naturally such persons are loyal to the president and in some cases even more than the state and the people. So, to prevent a situation where an IGP is skewed towards a political party, the responsibility to appoint the IGP should be taken away from the president”, he explained on GhanaWeb Weekend Wrap.



Suggesting how the IGP should be appointed, Abdul Salam Mohammed proposed the establishment of an electoral college to allow police officers elect their own leader.



He said, “To solve the situations where people feel the IGP must do their biddings, the appointment of the IGP should be taken away from the president. An electoral college can be instituted for police officers to elect their IGP.”



