IGP, EC console Rawlings

The delegation called on the former President on Thursday, October 22, 2020

A high-powered delegation from the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Police Administration commiserated with former President Rawlings and his family on the loss of Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former President.



The delegation from the police was led by Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, while the delegation from the EC, was led by Chairperson, Jean Mensa,



According to a release from the Communications Directorate of the Office of the former President, the police delegation which called on the former President at his Ridge office on Thursday said they called to assure the former President of their utmost support throughout the final funeral rites of Madam Agbotui, who passed away on September 24.



Speaking on behalf of the Police Management Board, Commissioner of Police in charge of Legal and Prosecutions, Nathan Kofi Boakye, said, “the Police Administration decided to visit you to commiserate with you on the demise of your mother, our mother and mother of the nation. I say mother because she has produced for us one of the greatest leaders of our generation.”



The Commission’s message in the book of condolence read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with His Excellency [President Rawlings] at this time. May her soul rest in perfect peace and may her memory be a blessing.”



The EC Chairperson was accompanied by her two deputies, Dr Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey and EC’s Head of Public Affairs, Madam Sylvia Annoh.



Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Madam Agbotui will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 24 in Dzelukope.



There will be a pre-burial service at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra from 9 am to 10.30 am before the body is conveyed to Dzelukope through Vume, Savietula and thence to the family house before arriving at the Keta Senior High School Park. Interment will take place privately before sunset.





